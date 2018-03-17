× Victim killed after running onto freeway following high-speed hit and run

SALT LAKE CITY – A man was killed early Saturday morning after police say he “ran out onto the freeway” after a high-speed hit and run.

According to Utah Highway Patrol, a white car struck the victim’s Hyundai Sonata around 1:30 a.m. on I-15 southbound near 3900 South.

Troopers say the Sonata hit right of the concrete barrier then veered back left striking the median head-on. The white car did not stop and they say it fled the scene.

After the car came to a stop, UHP says, the driver jumped out of his car and onto the freeway where he was struck by “multiple cars.”

The victim died at the scene.

Troopers are urging drivers to stay in their vehicles in the event of a crash.

“Being outside of your vehicle is not a safe place to be, even if it seems like traffic is light or even if it seems like a good idea to do so it’s not,” said Sgt. Zach Randall with the Utah Highway Patrol. “If you’re involved in any accident on the freeway it’s always best to stay inside your vehicle.”

Law enforcement is still searching for the driver of that white car. If you have any details contact the Utah Highway Patrol dispatch at (801) 887-3800