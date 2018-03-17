Harry Potter themed burlesque show to raise funds for Utah woman who lost all four limbs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGVILLE, Utah - A unique fundraiser is being planned to benefit a Springville woman who had both arms and legs amputated.

As Fox 13's John Franchi reported last week, Tiffany King has a condition that required her to take a medication which weakened her immune system.

In January, she developed pneumonia which led to a blood infection, forcing doctors to give her another medicine that took the blood flow away from her arms and legs.

The medicine saved her life, but the lack of blood flow to her arms and legs for several days forced doctors to perform a quadruple amputation.

In a Facebook post Saturday, friends of King announced the event, called "Phoenix Wing Productions Welcomes Harry Potter to Burlesque."

The event will be held Friday April 20 at 7 p.m. at the Utah Arts Alliance located at 663 W. 100 S. in Salt Lake City.

All of the proceeds will go toward buying prosthetic limbs for King.