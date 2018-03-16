Wanted with Scott McKane: Help police solve cases from credit card theft to use of counterfeit bills

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY - They've been caught on camera under very suspicious circumstances, and now police want your help tracking them down.

In this week's edition of Wanted with Scott McKane, you can help find suspects in four separate cases.

Cottonwood Heights police are looking for a woman they say stole a credit card and used it at a Target store.

West Valley Police are also looking a young woman wearing green they say also stole credit cards.

Police in West Valley are also looking for a woman who stole a guitar from a disabled veteran.

Murray Police are looking for two suspects who allegedly used counterfeit money to buy gift cards.

If you have any information on any of these cases, contact the Salt Lake Valley Emergency Communications Center at (801) 840-4100.