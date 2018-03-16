Utah County man killed in crash with semi truck on I-15 in Spanish Fork
UTAH COUNTY, Utah – A Utah County man in his early 50s has died after colliding with a semi truck in Spanish Fork.
The Utah Highway Patrol said a man in a pickup truck was driving on I-15 northbound when he lost control near 8000 S.
UHP said the pickup truck went across the median into oncoming traffic and was hit by a semi truck on I-15 southbound.
The man in the pickup truck died on the way to the hospital.
The semi truck driver went to the hospital in fair condition.
I-15 southbound has since reopened.