Utah County man killed in crash with semi truck on I-15 in Spanish Fork

UTAH COUNTY, Utah – A Utah County man in his early 50s has died after colliding with a semi truck in Spanish Fork.

The Utah Highway Patrol said a man in a pickup truck was driving on I-15 northbound when he lost control near 8000 S.

UHP said the pickup truck went across the median into oncoming traffic and was hit by a semi truck on I-15 southbound.

The man in the pickup truck died on the way to the hospital.

The semi truck driver went to the hospital in fair condition.

I-15 southbound has since reopened.