See Rinceoiri Don Spraoi Irish Dancer’s in the St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Rinceoiri Don Spraoi Irish Dancers are a non-profit, non-competitive, local dance group. The meaning of their name is "dancing for fun" which is exactly what they do. They teach Irish dance education out of the pure love of Irish dance and culture.

While they perform all throughout Utah and at various events, the biggest one of the year is coming up: The St. Patrick's Day Parade. The Rinceoiri Don Spraoi will be dancing in the 40th Annual Salt Lake City St. Patrick's Day Parade.

The parade is on St. Patrick's Day, Saturday, March 17 at 10:00 am and the show will go on rain or shine. It starts at the corner of 200 South and 500 East in Salt Lake City and proceeds west to State Street. You won't want to miss the St. Patrick's Day parade or the Rinceoiri Don Spraoi Irish Dancers performance.

For more information, visit www.irishdanceutah.com.