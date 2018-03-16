Family mourning baby’s death claims West Valley officers abused family

Please wait for the video to load below.

WEST VALLEY CITY – A West Valley City family is releasing video of an altercation with West Valley City Police officers, detailing what they claim was abusive behavior by officers, after the death of their 2-month-old baby.

Back in February, West Valley City Lt. Jeff Conger said the child was admitted to St. Mark’s Hospital with “difficulty breathing” and died shortly after.

Hours later, police said they met with the family at their West Valley home to begin the routine investigation.

“There is no indication there was any abuse,” Conger said. “We treat all deaths as a possible homicide investigation.”

The family’s attorney says there is no crime or suspicion of a crime being investigated in relation to the baby’s death at this time.

The baby’s grandfather, Richard Estrada Sr., turned officers away.

The family claims officers then kicked down the door, handcuffed three members of the family and pepper sprayed two others.

The baby’s father, Tevin Evans, punched an officer in the face during the incident.

Police arrested Evans for aggravated assault.

Officials have not confirmed what led to the baby’s death.