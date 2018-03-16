Cool tech for your kids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jessie Stay, the Social Geek, has a list of the latest and coolest technology that's perfect for your kids. Whether they want to watch YouTube videos or even start learning to program, these tech gadgets are great for children. Check it out!

Amazon Kindle Fire HD 8 Kids Edition: This fun kid-friendly tablet comes in either a blue, pink or a yellow case. It retails for $129.99 with a guaranteed two-year no questions asked warranty, and one year of FreeTime Unlimited. Check it out here. There's a Fire 7 Kids Edition with a 7" screen that retails for $99.99 in the same colors as well.

PrimoToys Cubetto: This is Montessori-approved coding toy for children ages three and older. Kids learn to program from an early age with this amazing device by using just a friendly robot made of wood, and a physical programming console that uses different shapes to code. It retails for $225 for the main Cubetto kit and between $29 and $45 for additional maps and storybook challenges. Find it here.

Lighthouse Smart Al Camera: Powered by a special 3D sensor and Al, this device can detect between your kids and pets, allowing you to identify which children have entered the home and when your pet sitter has arrived. It retails for $299 for just the camera and comes with a free 90 day trial of the cloud service. There's also the option for a lifetime of cloud service for $200 or $10 a month without. Check it out here.

