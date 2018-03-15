Utes advance in NIT after Larry Krystkowiak was ejected

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- Things were not going well for the Utah men’s basketball team in the first half against UC Davis.

The Aggies jumped out to the early lead and it looked like they were on their way to a first round upset over Utah in the first round of the National Invitational Tournament.

But then Utah head coach Larry Krystkowiak went off on the referees after what he thought was a bad call. He received two technical fouls and was ejected from the game. He stormed off the court, throwing a chair on his way out.

Krystkowiak’s ejection ignited a Utah comeback. They rallied back to win the game 69-59 to advance to the second round of the tournament. Was it a good move by the head coach? It worked last night. Coaches can’t score points, but in this case the coach fired up his players.

Utah will host LSU in the second round of the NIT on Monday.