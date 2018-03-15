Steak and Egg Sandwich with Creamy Avocado Salsa

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

2 tablespoons canola oil1/2 lb. boneless steak (i.e. sirloin, flat iron)4 eggs4 English muffins, split2 tablespoons butter, softened4 slices Havarti, cheddar or mozzarella cheese1 avocado, halved, seed removed3 tablespoons sour cream1/4 cup salsa4 tomato slices2 tablespoons cilantro, chopped (optional)Salt and Pepper, to taste

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

In a skillet up to medium-high heat, add oil. Season both sides of the steaks. Cook to desired doneness. Let rest 5 minutes. Cut into thin slices.

Place muffins on a baking sheet. Spread butter on the inside of each half. Place one piece of cheese on one half of the inside of the 4 muffins. Bake for 3-4 minutes or until the cheese melts and the muffin is lightly toasted.

In a large greased frying pan, cook the eggs over easy. Season with salt and pepper.

In a small bowl, mash the avocado. Add the sour cream, salsa, cilantro, if using, salt and pepper. Mix well. Spread a generous amount of the Creamy Avocado Salsa on the inside of the muffin without the cheese. To plate, place a tomato slice on top of the inside muffin half with the cheese, top with your desired amount of steak slices and an egg. Top with the other half of the muffin. Serve immediately.

