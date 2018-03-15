Logan Police ask help identifying car burglary suspect

Please wait a moment for the video to load below.

LOGAN, Utah – Logan Police are asking for help identifying a man caught on camera allegedly breaking into a car in Logan.

Police said the suspect is accused of breaking into a car in the Crayon Court area on March 9.

Officers said the suspect may be the same person who allegedly broke into cars in Nibley a few weeks ago.

The Logan Police Department said it would like to hear from anyone who may have information at (435) 716-9485.