Utah Senate President Wayne Niederhauser to retire at end of current term

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Senate President Wayne Niederhauser announced Wednesday he will not seek re-election later this year when his current term ends.

Niederhauser, who represents Senate District 9, says he intended to seek re-election until “very recently.”

He states that he has been evaluating the pros and cons of seeking re-election and found the cons outweighed the pros “almost three to one.”

Niederhauser expressed his gratitude to his constituents, his colleagues in the Utah Senate, and his wife. The full statement from Niederhauser regarding his retirement is embedded below.

