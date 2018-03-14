Utah Highway Patrol searching for teen who crashed car in Murray

MURRAY, Utah – A teen is on the run after crashing his car and Utah Highway Patrol say they found drugs and a gun inside of it.

Around 12 a.m. on Wednesday, troopers came across a car that ran a stop light at 5300 S. Commerce Drive in Murray.

UHP say they tried to stop the car but it drove away and troopers chose not to chase it.

Troopers found the car minutes later. They say the teen driver crashed it just a few miles away before getting out of the car and running away.

Sergeant Brent Shelby with Utah Highway Patrol says in addition to the handgun, troopers found marijuana and heroin when searching the crashed car.

UHP says if anyone saw a teen running through the area around the time of this incident, or if you have security footage of him, they’d like you to call them at 801-887-3800.