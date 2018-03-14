× Utah Co. school locked down after man with gun spotted nearby

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah — A charter school in Eagle Mountain was placed on lockdown Wednesday morning after the Utah County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a man carrying a rifle at a nearby convenience store.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Rockwell Charter High School was on lockdown for a short time in response to a report of a man carrying a rifle at the Maverik store next door to the school.

Deputies contacted the man, who said he was “exercising his 2nd Amendment Right and open carrying to promote gun awareness,” a Facebook post from the Sheriff’s Office said.

The incident occurred as students across the United States staged walkouts in protest of gun violence.

Because Maverick is private property and the individual was causing alarm he was ordered to leave and trespassed from the property,” the Facebook post said.