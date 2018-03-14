× Unified Police identify man killed in officer-involved shooting

SANDY, Utah — The Unified Police department has identified the man who died Tuesday evening in an officer-involved shooting in Sandy.

Police said 31-year-old Bryan Liles died in the incident, which happened around 5 p.m. near the TRAX station at 9000 S.

According to police, the shooting occurred as agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were working to serve a federal arrest warrant.

“Shots were fired by officers attempting to serve that warrant. The suspect was struck by rounds from the officers,” said Lt. Dean Carriger, Sandy Police Department.

Investigators from the Unified Police Department are investigating the incident.

