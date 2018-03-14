× Toys ‘R’ Us will close or sell all US stores

By Chris Isidore and Jackie Wattles, CNN Money

Toys “R” Us is closing its doors after 70 years in business.

The iconic toy retailer will shut or sell all of its almost 800 stores in the United States, a source familiar with the matter told CNNMoney on Wednesday.

The company’s CEO, David Brandon, notified employees earlier in the day, according to an earlier report by The Wall Street Journal.

The company’s website lists several Utah Toys “R” Us and Babies “R” Us locations. Some of the pending closures of the Babies “R” Us locations in Utah were announced earlier this year.

Toys “R” Us-Orem, 86 East University Parkway.

Babies “R” Us-Orem, 106 East University Parkway.

Babies “R” Us-Midvale, 1122 East Fort Union Boulevard.

Toys “R” Us-Murray, 5968 South State Street.