Harmons Recipe: Irish Cream Pie

Irish Cream Pie

From Chef Lesli Sommerdorf for Harmons

Serves 8

Ingredient:

Crust

4 Harmons Irish Toffee Cookies

4 Tbsp unsalted butter, melted

Pie

3 oz Baileys Irish Cream

3 oz Irish whiskey

¾ cup milk, divided

2 tsp instant espresso powder

2 tsp unsweetened cocoa powder

1 envelope powdered gelatin

3 pasteurized egg whites

1/4 cup sugar

1 cup heavy cream

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees.

In a bowl, combine the graham cracker crumbs, sugar, salt and butter. Pour into an 8” or 9” pie tin. Press mixture on bottom and sides of tin. Bake until fragrant, about 7 min. Let cool completely.

Meanwhile, combine the Irish cream, whiskey, and half the milk and set aside.

In a small saucepan over medium heat, combine the remaining milk, espresso powder and cocoa and heat until wisps of steam appear. Sprinkle the gelatin over the mixture and let bloom for 2 min. Whisk until dissolved and blended. Transfer to a large bowl to cool, stirring occasionally. Add the Irish cream-whiskey mixture and stir to combine.

In a bowl and using a hand mixer, whisk the egg whites until soft peaks. Add the sugar, tablespoon by tablespoon, until stiff peaks form. Set aside.

In another small bowl, whip the cream until firm. Add to the egg whites.

In thirds, fold the cream-egg white mixture into the chocolate mousse mixture until smooth and blended. Pour into the cooled crust and refrigerate, for 6 hours or up to overnight.

