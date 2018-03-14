× Ogden Police identify man found dead in 21st Street Pond

OGDEN, Utah — Ogden Police have identified a man who was found dead in the 21st Street Pond on the Ogden River Wednesday.

The deceased is identified as 51-year-old Tracy Rex Kunzler, and police say preliminary indication does not indicate a suspicious death.

According to Ogden Police, Kunzler’s body was recovered from the 21st Street pond near 500 West and 17th Street.

Ogden Police were alerted to the issue after a Facebook post made Tuesday night, and Kunzler’s remains were recovered Wednesday.

A medical examiner will determine the cause and manner of death. Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.