× Scientist Stephen Hawking dead at 76

OXFORD, United Kingdom – Scientist Stephen Hawking has died at the age of 76, Sky News reported Tuesday night.

A spokesman for his family said that the theoretical physicist passed away.

Professor Hawking’s children, Lucy, Robert, and Tim said in a statement:

“We are deeply saddened that our beloved father passed away today. He was a great scientist and an extraordinary man whose work and legacy will live on for many years. His courage and persistence with his brilliance and humour inspired people across the world. He once said, ‘It would not be much of a universe if it wasn’t home to the people you love.’ We will miss him forever.”

Hawking contracted motor neuron disease, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease in 1963 and was given two years to live. He survived, and went on to study at Cambridge.

He was known as one of the most brilliant theoretical physicists in human history.