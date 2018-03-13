Missing man rescued after 4 nights on mountain above Strawberry Reservoir

Please wait a moment for the video to load below.

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah – A 60-year-old man is recovering after he was stranded for four nights on the mountain above Strawberry Reservoir near Heber.

Authorities said the man had gone snowmobiling Friday and was reported missing when he never returned.

The search started Monday night.

Wasatch County Search and Rescue found him and got him to safety Tuesday afternoon.

He was flown to the hospital in good condition.

Summit County Search and Rescue and the Department of Public Safety helped with the rescue.