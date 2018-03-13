Dog dies on United Airlines flight after worker places it in overhead bin

NEW YORK CITY – A dog has allegedly died on a United Airlines flight from Houston to New York after passengers say a flight attendant ordered that the animal be put in an overhead bin.
Sources stated that United was taking responsibility for the incident, and that the airline was investigating what occurred during the Monday night flight.
Passengers posted photos of the customers after the flight:
Passengers reported that they did not know the dog had died during the flight until they landed at LaGuardia Airport.
