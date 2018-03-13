× Bank robber at large after robbery in Salt Lake

SALT LAKE CITY – An alleged bank robber is on the run after police say he robbed an American United Credit Union Monday.

According to the Salt Lake City Police Department, the male suspect entered the credit union on 1377 S. Redwood Road around 2:57 p.m.

The suspect approached bank tellers and demanded money from the cash drawers. Police said he had his hand in his pocket and, “intimated he had a gun.”

The man fled the scene in a four-door small sedan. He is described as a white adult with blue eyes and dirty blonde hair, approximately five feet nine inches tall.

Police said the man was wearing a white mask with red and green squares over the eye holes, and a grey hoodie.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Salt Lake City Police Department at (801) 799-3000. To remain anonymous, individuals with information can text 274637 and write the keyword TIPSLCPD, followed by relevant information or photos.