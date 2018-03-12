Residents in Coalville wary of new development

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COALVILLE, Utah - Residents of a small town out past Park City are wary of a new development proposal that may change their community.

"We got more dogs and cats than people," said Chris Leatherbury, a resident of the town.

People are worried that may soon change.

Hundreds of concerned residents showed up at a city council meeting, to talk about the expanding of annexed lands and the possibility of adding a new, private gated community.

The development would be placed on land west of Coalville and would include a golf course and 500 homes.

"I'm afraid this is going to turn into another Park City," Dudley said.

Dudley is not alone. The City Council said the decision to approve the new development or reject it will come later, and the development itself could take 10 to 20 years to build.