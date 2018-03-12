Parents overdosing on heroin, 3 children found in SUV sitting in middle of road, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. – Indiana police arrested two parents Friday night after they allegedly overdosed on heroin with their three young children in their SUV, according to WXIN.

A passing motorist called police to report the 2003 Mercury Mountaineer SUV sitting in the middle of a Carroll County. The caller told the dispatch officer the two adults inside the vehicle weren't responding.

“They will do almost anything to get that fix whether or not they place another person or a child in danger,” said Carroll County Sheriff Tobe Leazenby.

Emergency crews arrived and administered Narcan after determining the two had likely overdosed on heroin. They transported the couple to a local hospital, where they were treated. They were later turned back over to law enforcement to be jailed.

Authorities identified the parents as 31-year-old Adam B. Smith and his wife, 29-year-old Donnis Smith, both of Chalmers. Officers booked them into the Carroll County Jail on preliminary charges of felony neglect of a dependent child.

They’re both being held on $5,000 bond and additional criminal charges are pending.

Their children, ages 4, 6, and 11, were turned over to Department of Child Services case managers.

Sheriff Leazenby says he has seen this cycle of abuse in his county repeatedly, and his department makes at least a dozen drug arrests each month. The spike in drug cases has led to overcrowding at his jail.

“We have been above capacity for some time,” said Sheriff Leazenby.

Leazenby is pushing for more drug treatment centers but also has some advice for users who want to get clean.

“I’m not in a position where I’m going to tell people how to choose their friends, but rethink it … seriously. Who are you hanging out with and who are you with? Maybe some of that is the root of your issues,” said Sheriff Leazenby.

Based on statements made during the arrest of the couple, investigators searched a Carroll County home. There, they arrested 43-year-old Sara Huff on drug charges including dealing meth and cocaine. Investigators say more charges could be filed during this ongoing investigation.