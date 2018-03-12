× Loud booms in southern Utah; military training through March 23

ST. GEORGE, Utah – Hearing loud booms in southern Utah? No need to worry.

The Air Force is training for the next couple of weeks.

The training is to help pilots prepare for real combat situations in the air and on the ground.

There may be night launches as well to allow aircrews to train for nighttime combat operations.

The St. George News reported the pilots are also training for cyber warfare.

The “Red Flag” exercises will continue twice a day until March 23.