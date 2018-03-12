LDS Church holds public open house for Jordan River temple beginning this Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah – After a two-year hiatus, the Jordan River Temple is re-opening after undergoing major renovations.

Since its dedication in 1981, the Jordan River Temple, located in South Jordan, is considered overdue for a fresh makeover.

“I think it's fair to say that the Jordan River Temple today is even better than it was when it was new,” said Elder Larry Wilson, Executive Director of the Temple Department.

Nearly 70 percent of the 150,000 square foot temple has been upgraded with new mahogany finishes, furnishings, artwork, paintings and murals created by local artists. Marble floors were imported from Turkey. The escalator has been a replaced with a grand staircase, but the cafeteria remains.

“It still feels familiar. As you walk through, you just sigh and feel so pleased to see this beautiful renovation,” said Sister Joy Jones, Primary General President, LDS Church.

The aging temple is now outfitted with a new roof, modern LED lighting, waterproofing foundation and seismic upgrades. But all of that is secondary to the real purpose of the temple.

“We regard temples as the holiest places upon the earth. We view them as places where we make sacred covenants with God, where eternal families are formed,” said Wilson.

Named after the Jordan River that flows nearby, members donated funds to build the temple and helped sustain it for many years. In 1977, Alma Holt and his family donated the 15-acre parcel of land to the Church. On Feb. 3, 1978, President Spencer W. Kimball announced plans to construct the temple. He presided over the groundbreaking on June 9, 1979. Today, it now serves 267,000 people in 72 stakes in South Jordan and its surrounding cities.

“It's special to me because I grew up going here. I'm excited to come back. My daughter just turned 12 so I'm excited to bring her back. They've never seen the inside of this one,” said Courtney Blackham, an LDS member.

The Jordan River temple will be rededicated Sunday, May 20th. Leading up to that day, 17,000 youth who make up the 66 stakes in the temple district will celebrate its reopening.

The public is also invited to attend a free open house beginning Saturday, March 17 to April 28. Free tours will run through Saturday, April 28, , except for March 18, 24, 25 and 31 and April 1, 8, 15 and 22.

For complimentary open house tickets, click here:

https://templeopenhouse.lds.org/