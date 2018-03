Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OGDEN, Utah - Investigators are looking into what caused a fire outside an Ogden home.

Firefighters found flames coming from a detached garage behind a vacant home at about 11:30 p.m. near 545 Chester St.

Fire crews quickly put out the flames, preventing damage to other homes.

No one was injured.

Officials estimate the fire caused about $15,000 in damage.