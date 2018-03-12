Distracted pedestrian injured after being struck by TRAX train
SALT LAKE CITY – A pedestrian was struck by a TRAX train at the Ballpark Station Monday afternoon.
According to Carl Arky with UTA, a male with headphones in was crossing the train tracks, and did not see the train coming. The male was said to be “breathing and alert.”
Emergency crews were working to get the patient transported to a hospital.
Uta announced that passengers should expect delays to TRAX trains Monday evening:
40.760779 -111.891047