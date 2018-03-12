Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jessie Shepherd, a mental health counsilor with Blue Clover Therapy shares her tips for creating your own luck. Click Here for more information or to contact Jessie.

Creating your own luck

1. Believe you are lucky.

2. See the positive & stay positive.

Carrying around a ‘luck’ charm helps you keep your eyes open for opportunity.

3. Prepare yourself for an opportunity.

Gain skills so when the opportunity comes you are prepared to succeed.

4. Get out of your routine.

Experience something new.

Gain experience and skill.

Opens you up to new opportunities.

5. Take the opportunity or risk.

6. Don’t see failure as bad.