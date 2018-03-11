× Utah Jazz win their 11th-straight road game

The Utah Jazz continued their strong play in New Orleans, ending their 3-game road trip with a 116-99 victory over the Pelicans Sunday.

The Jazz have now won 11-straight games on the road, and they’ve won 18 of their last 20 games.

Ricky Rubio led the Jazz with 30 points, and he nearly had a triple-double with 10 rebounds and seven assists, leading the Jazz to their sixth win in a row.

Donovan Mitchell scored just two points in the first half, but he exploded in the second half, scoring 15 points in the final 3:08 of the third quarter. Mitchell finished with 27 points.

Rudy Gobert added 19 points and 16 rebounds, and Joe Ingles chipped in 20 points.

New Orleans star Anthony Davis had his first career triple-double with 25 points, 11 rebounds and 10 blocked shots in the loss.

The Jazz are now 37-30. The Jazz play next on Tuesday when they host the Detroit Pistons at Vivint Smart Home Arena at 7 p.m.