Recipe: Instant Pot Philly Cheesesteak

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Need an idea for dinner tonight? Alex Daynes of My Own Meal Plan says her Instant Pot Philly Cheesesteak might do the trick. Alex shares her passion for healthy cooking on her blog myownmealplan.blogspot.com, where she has a great side to go with the Philly cheesesteak, baked zucchini chips CLICK HERE for that recipe.

Philly Cheesesteak

4 pound round roast steak

1 package Italian seasoning dressing

2 cups beef broth

2 tablespoons Chef Shamy Garlic Butter Spread

1 green bell pepper, sliced

1 red bell pepper, sliced

1 white onion, sliced

1 cup sliced mushrooms

6 tablespoons Chef Shamy Garlic Butter Spread

6 slices provolone

6 hoagie buns

Place the round roast steak, Italian seasoning mix, and beef broth in the Instant Pot. Set the timer to 80 minutes (or 20 minutes per pound of meat). When finished, quick release the pressure. Remove the meat from the Instant Pot and shred or slice into thin pieces. Discard the extra juice in the Instant Pot.

Set the Instant Pot on saute and add the Garlic Butter Spread. Prepare bell peppers, onions, and mushrooms by slicing them into long slices and add them to the pot. Saute the veggies for 1-2 minutes before adding the shredded meat back into the pot. Mix everything together on saute for 5 minutes.

Preheat oven to broil. Spread a tablespoon of the Garlic Butter Spread on each bun. Place buns on a cookie sheet in the oven for 1-2 minutes, until bread is toasted. Remove from oven and fill the buns with Philly meat and cheese. Return to the oven for one more minute to melt the cheese.

* You can also prepare this recipe in a crockpot. Just place all the ingredients in the crockpot and set it either to low for 8 hours or high for 4 hours.

Recipe provided by Alex Daynes of myownmealplan.blogspot.com