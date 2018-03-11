× Man fights off would-be robber in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — A man was assaulted outside a restaurant in Salt Lake City Sunday but managed to fight off the would-be robber.

Police were called to the area of 715 West and North Temple, across the street from Red Iguana, around 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

“According to witnesses, we had a man approach another man while waiting in line across the street,” said Lt. Russ Amott of Salt Lake City Police. “Our suspect assaulted the victim, trying to get money from him. In the process of the assault the victim was able to fight back.”

The man fought off his attacker, and the suspect fled on foot. The suspect was apprehended a short distance from the scene of the altercation. His name has not yet been released.

Police say no weapons were involved. Both men suffered minor injuries and were taken to hospitals to be treated.

Police say the suspect will be booked into jail upon his release from the hospital.