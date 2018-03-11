Good Samaritan forces entry into Layton apartment to extinguish kitchen fire

LAYTON, Utah — Firefighters in Layton say a good Samaritan forced entry into an apartment Sunday to extinguish a kitchen fire.

Battalion Chief Brad Wilkes of the Layton Fire Department said they were dispatched to a fire at the Quail Cove Apartment, near 248 West Antelope Drive, around 6:40 p.m. Sunday.

Wilkes said a man noticed a fire in the apartment, where no one was at home at the time. The man broke the glass to retrieve an extinguisher stored in the complex’s hallway, kicked in the apartment door and extinguished the fire.

It’s not clear if the man lived near the unit or was just passing by.

Wilkes said the fire was mostly out by the time firefighters arrived, though they did spend some time verifying the fire was out and that the damage limited to the single unit. The fire was contained in the kitchen and did about $15,000 in damage.

The occupant of the apartment was not home at the time and is displaced as a result of the fire. Wilkes said that individual is staying with relatives.

The man who put out the fire was checked out for smoke inhalation but did not require transport to a hospital.

“He definitely did a good deed,” Wilkes said of the man.

While the cause has not been officially determined, Wilkes said they believe the fire began in the kitchen—likely due to some oil that was left unattended.