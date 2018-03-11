3 Questions with Bob Evans: Rudy Gobert on making it in the NBA

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY – He is one of the tallest players in the NBA. At 7-feet, 2-inches, Utah Jazz Center Rudy Gobert has become one of the most important weapons on the team, and his stats prove it.

Gobert is averaging better than 13 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks per game. Recently he sat down with Bob Evans to answer 3 Questions:

In 2016 you signed a 4-year extension for $102 million. That’s more than most people make in 10 lifetimes, and you’re only 25. How difficult is it to deal with that kind of income, and what do you do with that kind of money? Every successful person that I’m aware of has some kind of routine that they go through every day. What is your routine? What is the key to your success? Playing in the NBA at your level, you’ve become not only wealthy but also famous. What is that you like about fame and fortune, and what is that you don’t like about fame and fortune?

