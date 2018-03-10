× Pony Express Parkway closed in Eagle Mountain after crash involving car, pedestrian

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah — Eagle Mountain City says Pony Express Parkway is closed in both directions between Ranches Parkway and Smith Ranch Road after a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

The city first tweeted about the crash around 5:15 p.m. and stated they do not know how long the closure will remain in place.

The nature and extent of the injuries, if any, are unknown at this time. Fox 13 News has reached out to authorities for more information, and we’ll update this story as more details emerge.