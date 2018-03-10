× Police: man wanted for drug distribution found with 87.5 grams of meth on his person

OREM, Utah — Police arrested a man in Orem Thursday and say they found nearly 90 grams of methamphetamine on his person.

According to a statement of probable cause, police attempted to arrest Lance Chapman at his home Wednesday on several outstanding warrants.

They did not find the man Wednesday, but detectives spotted him Thursday riding a long board in Orem and made an arrest. Police say they asked Chapman if he was carrying anything illegal and he replied “that he had lots of S— on him”, according to the PC statement.

Police located a sunglasses case that was full of a substance that later tested positive for methamphetamine. Police say they found 87.5 grams of meth along with an undisclosed amount of heroin and several baggies.

The man has a prior history of drug distribution, which police say means this new charge for possession with the intent to distribute is a first-degree felony.

The man was booked into jail on new charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession with the intent to distribute. He is also being held on two prior warrants, both of which are for possession with the intent to distribute.