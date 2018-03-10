Man killed in single-car rollover, discovered by lyft driver

MAGNA – Unified police are investigating a single car rollover that killed a man early Saturday morning.

Police say the male in his 20s was travelling westbound on the frontage road near Saltair at 9448 West, North Temple Street when the crash occurred.

The ’97 Subaru Legacy briefly left the road in the early morning, then police say, it overcorrected and rolled ejecting the driver.

Lt. Brian Lohrke with the Unified Police Department says the driver was likely not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The male that was killed was the sole occupant of the vehicle. So far Unified Police have been unable to identify him.

“A Lyft driver was coming out here to pick somebody up and came across the crash scene,” said Lt. Lohrke. “They Immediately called police.”

Because the crash was found later by the Lyft driver, and no one reported seeing it happen, officers are still working to determine the exact time of the accident.

A crash analysis reconstruction team arrived at the scene around 5 a.m. to begin piecing the incident together.

If you saw or have any information on the crash contact Unified Police at 801-7437000