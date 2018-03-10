× Man dies while skiing at Deer Valley

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — A man suffered fatal injuries Friday while skiing in a race course area at Deer Valley Resort.

Coleen Reardon, Director of Marketing for Deer Valley, said the fatal crash occurred Friday around 12:30 p.m. during a “brief race” on the NASTAR race course at Deer Valley.

“He fell and collided with a pole in the finish area,” Reardon said of the man.

Emergency crews, including ski patrol, responded and rendered medical aid. The man was taken from the scene on a snow machine and brought to a helicopter that transported him off the mountain. He was ultimately pronounced deceased.

The 70-year-old man was part of a group visiting the resort. His identity has not yet been released.

Reardon said the group had rented the race area for a group activity and the man was racing against another member of the group when the crash occurred.

NASTAR is a public grassroots ski racing program that operates race courses at ski resorts nationwide. The courses are open to the general public.