× Driver extracted from vehicle following downtown crash.

SALT LAKE CITY – A car crash downtown has closed portions of 300 South and State Street while crews work to extricate an individual in the vehicle.

The crash occurred around 11 a.m.

According to a Salt Lake City dispatcher, the driver had to be cut out of their seatbelt following the accident.

While dispatchers confirm there were injuries, their extent is currently unknown.

A Fox 13 crew is headed to the scene. This story will be updated as more details are released.