Water main break floods homes in West Valley City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah - People living in West Valley City are dealing with flooding after a water main break overnight.

Police say utility crews responded to a water main break around 10:30 on Thursday night near 2910 South and 1585 West.

Investigators believe a pipe erupted underground because a car crashed into a fire hydrant earlier in the night.

Police say at least 8 homes are flooded as a result.

Sergeant Robert Brinton with West Valley City Police says all of the water saturated the ground so several power poles sunk causing tension on the power lines.

Rocky Mountain Power stabilized the poles while city crews shut down the water in the area to fix the burst pipe.

Police aren't sure if culinary or irrigation water is affected by the main break.