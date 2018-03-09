× Several Utah law enforcement agencies admonish Iron County Attorney

PAROWAN, Utah — Sheriffs and Police Chiefs from eight Utah law enforcement agencies jointly sent a letter to Iron County Attorney Scott Garrett last month in which they requested a meeting with Garrett to address several concerns.

In the letter, which is dated February 13 and obtained by FOX 13 on March 9, law enforcement officials from Iron, Garfield and Beaver Counties accuse Garrett of being “unable to keep [his] personal feelings, prejudices, and animosities from impairing [his] judgement (sic).”

Iron County Sheriff Mark O. Gower, Beaver County Sheriff Cameron Noel, Cedar City Police Chief Darin M. Adams, Enoch City Police Chief Jackson Ames, Brian Head Marshal’s Office Chief Dan Benson, Parowan Police Chief Ken Carpenter, Southern Utah University Acting Police Chief Joshua Neilson and Garfield County Sheriff Danny Perkins co-signed the letter.

“The myriad of circumstances, which have occurred over the past many months and years, have unfortunately left us with no other recourse. It is our collective belief that your ability to effectively, fairly, and appropriately administer the duties of the office of Iron County Attorney are impaired and potentially ineffective,” the letter states.

The co-signers listed the following reasons for requesting a meeting with Garrett. [Please note these are directly transcribed from the letter.]

A lack of true leadership, poor policy decisions and mismanagement, which have damaged the important and critical relationships between the Iron County Attorney’s Office and other local law enforcement agencies.

Vindictive behavior towards (sic) members of law enforcement with a display of hostility, retaliation and arrogance.

A lack of trust and confidence in your ability to review, and prosecute cases without bias; and law enforcement’s subsequent unwillingness to work with you, which has been conveyed to us by many from our collective group of agencies.

A comprehensive lack of properly preparing for court, not adequately working officers before trial and a lack of proper and effective communication.

Vindictive, retaliatory behavior, and poor management causing a decrease in morale and adversely affecting the retention of qualified, dedicated, and committed personnel withing the Iron County Attorney’s Office.

The very concerning and questionable termination of Chief Deputy Iron County Attorney Troy Little, citing specific causes only to rescind the termination and rehire him. This entire situation has given law enforcement the impression that your decision making is based on animosities and politics rather than on principle.

Concerns expressed by officers and deputies causing them to seek advice and contact other Iron County Attorney’s when you are on-call.

The repeated attempts and threats to criminally charge local law enforcement officers and / or designate them as “Brady cops.”

The filing of hostile work environment claims by most of your staff.

Possibly violating the Hatch act by pressing or influencing members of your staff to obtain signatures from the public as part of your re-election campaign.

“The aforementioned issues are reflective of the concerns we have, which necessitate timely attention. It is our sincere desire to meet with you in person in a collaborative effort to resolve these issues and create an amicable path moving forward,” the letter states.

FOX 13 has reached out to Garrett's office for further comment.