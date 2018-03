MURRAY, Utah — Detectives in Murray are asking the public for help identifying two men wanted for questioning in a counterfeit money case.

Police say the men used counterfeit money to pay for gift cards purchased at a local department store.

Police posted the photo Friday but did not specify exactly when and where the alleged crime occurred.

Anyone who recognizes the men is asked to call police dispatch at 801-840-4000 and reference case # 18C004580.