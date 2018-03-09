Gunman takes hostages at veterans home in Yountville, California, local media report

By Ralph Ellis, CNN

Local media outlets are reporting that a gunman opened fire and took hostages Friday at the Veterans Home of California in Yountville.

Citing the California Highway Patrol, CNN affiliates in Northern California are reporting the gunman is holding three hostages at the veterans home in the Napa Valley.

“We have activated our emergency response protocol and are cooperating with law enforcement,” the California Department of Veterans said in a statement. Police have surrounded the facility and are telling people to avoid the area.

The site houses about 1,000 aging vets and is the largest veterans home in the United States, according to the department.

Residents were temporarily evacuated from the veterans home in October when fires raged through Napa County.

Yountville is a town of about 3,000 residents in the north San Francisco Bay area.

Developing story — more to come