Crews responding to fatal industrial accident in Sandy

SANDY, Utah -- Police in Sandy confirm a man was killed Friday when a 4,000-pound pipe crushed him as he was in a trench.

Sgt. Jason Nielsen of the Sandy Police Department said a piece of equipment rolled and crushed a man.

Police at the scene said the man was in a trench at the time and was struck by a pipe weighing an estimated 4,000 pounds.

The deceased is a construction worker and is so far only identified as a man in his 40s.

The incident occurred sometime before 3 p.m. in the area of 11450 South and 1000 East. Video taken at the scene shows the emergency response.

