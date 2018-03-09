× Boy who disappeared in remote area of Iron Co. found safe

IRON COUNTY, Utah — A boy with autism who disappeared Thursday night in Iron County was found safe early Friday morning.

According to the Iron County Sheriff’s Office, six-year-old Zayden Mortenson had been shed hunting with his grandmother and others when he wandered away from the group.

Zayden had been last seen around 4:45 p.m. west of the area near Zane Rd. and Pine Valley Rd.

Cedar Communications Center, a dispatch facility in Cedar City, received a call about the missing boy two hours later.

Iron County Search and Rescue, Iron County-area K-9 officers and Southern Utah University Aviation then began a search for the missing boy.

Searchers located Zayden shortly after 2 a.m. Friday, about nine hours after his disappearance. The boy had traveled several miles from where he was last seen.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Zayden was cold but in relatively good health.