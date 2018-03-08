Utah driver casually avoids crash, cites Enya as secret weapon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WOODS CROSS, Utah - A Utah man's calm and collected reaction when he nearly got in a head-on crash is gaining attention online; and he claims his Enya background music helped.

Trent Nielson of Murray was hauling an 18-foot trailer behind his pickup truck on I-15 in Davis County on Mar. 4 when another car lost control on the freeway.

In the video you see a black sedan lose control and spin around so it is facing backward on the freeway. That's when Nielson casually guides his truck and load to the right. After the move his wife exclaims, "Wow. Nice maneuvering honey," all while Enya's "Only Time" softly plays in the background.

Nielson used to drive a tow truck, so he has experience with long loads. He knew overreacting was the wrong thing to do.

"My only thought was, 'Don't go into a slide. Don't go into a slide. Don't hit the brakes. Don't jerk the steering wheel.' I just let my foot off the gas," Nielson said.

He believes his trailer missed the car by about a foot and a half.

And as for that song selection?

"Enya always," Nielson said. "I was just going with the flow of the music, just rolling with the flow."