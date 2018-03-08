Throw the perfect Hamilton themed party with these food ideas from Cuisine Unlimited

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The excitement for the Broadway musical Hamilton in Salt Lake City is growing, and what better way to celebrate than throwing your own Hamilton-themed party for friends and family.

Maxine Turner, the founder of Cuisine Unlimited, is in the kitchen to highlight a few simple party food ideas that will complete your Hamilton themed party. The first thing perfect for any Hamilton party is a simple but delicious charcuterie board, just like the one Maxine and her Executive Chef Steve made for us.

Cuisine Unlimited will be at the Salt Lake Tribune Home + Garden Show this weekend. Maxine will be on the Kitchen Stage sharing her favorite recipes on Friday, March 9 at 3:30 pm and Saturday, March 10 at 11:30 am. She's also hosting the Kids Cupcake Challenge on Friday, March 9 at 5:30 pm.

The Salt Lake Tribune Home + Garden Show

Dates:

Friday, March 9, 2018, noon - 10:00 pm

Saturday, March 10, 2018, 10:00 am - 10:00 pm

Sunday, March 11, 2018, 11:00 am - 6:00 pm

Location:

Mountain America Expo Center (formerly, South Towne Expo Center)

9575 South State Street

Sandy, Utah 84070

Admission:

Adults (Door) $11.00

Adults (Online) $9.00

Children Ages 12 & under FREE

Group Tickets (20 or more) $8.00

Visit www.saltlaketribunehomeshow.com for more information.