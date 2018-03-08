Suspect fleeing police crashes car into condo in Taylorsville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah – Police in Taylorsville say the search for a fugitive ended with a car crashing into a condo Thursday night.

The incident occurred near 1200 West South Atherton Drive, and video from the scene shows a car that collided with a residence.

Unified Police said they were trying to pull over Charles Williams, who was wanted after fleeing from police in West Valley City last week.

Officers deployed spikes and took out the front tires of the vehicle. Police say Williams was driving recklessly when he lost control, slid across some shrubs and crashed into a condo.

Fortunately there were no injuries to those inside the building.

“We’ve contacted them, luckily the garages are on the bottom where the vehicle struck the building,” said Lt. Bill Robertson of Unified Police. “We’ve got a building inspector coming out to make sure the building is safe for occupancy, but all of the occupants of the building have been contacted and their welfare’s good."

A female passenger in the car was taken to a hospital in good condition.

Williams fled the scene after the crash but was apprehended after officers established a containment in the area. He suffered minor injuries.

The man is expected to also face charges for the chase in West Valley City last week as well as for an outstanding warrant for drug distribution.