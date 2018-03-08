× Steak and mushroom cream sauce over gnocchi

3 tablespoons canola oil, divided

1 lb. sirloin or beef tenderloin steaks

6 oz. white button or cremini mushrooms, sliced

1/2 medium onion, chopped

3 garlic cloves, diced

8 oz. cream cheese

1 cup heavy cream or half & half

1 (17.6 oz.) package gnocchi or 12 oz. pasta

1/4 cup parsley, chopped

Salt and Pepper, to taste

In a large skillet up to medium-high heat, add half of the oil (or a greased grill). Season steaks with salt and pepper. Cook to desired doneness. Cover with tinfoil.

In the same large skillet up to medium heat, add remaining oil. Saute the mushrooms and onions with salt and pepper for 4-5 minutes, stirring frequently. Add garlic to the skillet; cook for another minute. Remove from heat.

In a medium saucepan up to medium-low heat, combine cream cheese, heavy cream or half & half, salt and pepper. Continuously stir. Cook for 4-5 minutes. Cut steaks into thin slices. Add the steak, mushroom, onion, and garlic mixture to the sauce. Cook an additional 4-5 minutes until heated.

Cook gnocchi or pasta according to package directions. For each serving place some of the gnocchi or noodles in a bowl. Add desired amount of steak and mushroom cream sauce. Garnish with parsley. Serve immediately.