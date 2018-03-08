Learn how to do astrophotography

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ever want to take a picture of the beautiful full moon, but end up getting a giant white blurb? Don't give up trying quite yet or spend your money on an overly expensive camera. All you need is a well-functioning camera and some basic photography skills.

Professional photographer and director of the University of Utah observatory Paul Ricketts is teaching us simple tricks on how to get that perfect night sky shot.

Check out the video to see what Paul recommends beginner astrophotographers to do!

Join Paul and other photographers and astronomers tonight, March 8th at the Park City Swaner Eco Center, for a Shooting Stars: Astrophotography party. Admission is $15 and it's from 7 to 9 pm.