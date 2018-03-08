Interactive map outlines best, worst roads in Salt Lake City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE – Are the road conditions in your neighborhood bad? Well, how bad?

A new interactive map removes the doubt for those living in Salt Lake City.

The map displays data collected by Salt Lake City Engineers and was posted on the City’s government webpage. None of it looks great, but people in Rose Park believe their roads are some of the worst.

“They are a little worse,” agrees Robyn Sampsen, who bikes in town. “Not to be rude, but they are a little worse.”

“You’re talking almost a thousand dollars to repair the suspension on the front of my vehicle,” said a frustrated Jay Openshaw, who bikes and drives around town.

He said pot holes have continued to do damage to his car.

The map caught the eye of Rose Park Community Vice Chair Camille Cook, too.

“We do have a significant amount of pot holes, and we tend to be the last to get plowed after the snow,” Cook said.

The weather issues may be creating a cycle where road conditions just get worse and worse.

“It’s important for local government to have an understanding of what actually is going on in their community,” Cook added.

Cook posted the link of the map to the Rose Park Community Facebook page and shared the link with City Council Member James Rodgers in hopes he may be able to get funding in the next budget for improvements.

“He’s kind of been at the forefront of just informing the city,” she said of his job as a liaison.

She hopes the additional money could come as soon as 2019 or 2020 to make the roads easier to travel.